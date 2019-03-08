Advanced search

Jeremy Vine to visit Talking Newspaper service

PUBLISHED: 12:30 06 June 2019

Jeremy Vine, patron of the Sid Vale Talking Newspaper Service

A date has now been set for his promised visit to the Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, when he will take part in a recording and meet volunteers

The broadcaster Jeremy Vine is to visit the Sid Vale Talking Newspaper Service (SVTN) next month, in his capacity as patron.

Jeremy, who has a weekday show on Radio 2, was invited to come on board by SVTN chairman, Haydn Thomas, last summer.

At the time, he praised the service and said he would come and meet its volunteers during one of his visits to Sidmouth.

He is known for his love of the town and often spends family holidays there.

He has now confirmed he will take part in a recording of the SVTN's summer magazine and also have a short meeting with the volunteers.

Speaking at the time he became patron, he said: "I know from working on the radio how the voices of the DJs can sometimes be the only thing a listener hears through the day.

"I find that an amazing privilege - as it will be to help with the SVTN."

The Sid Vale and East Devon Talking Newspaper Service, produced by around 50 volunteers, is a weekly recording of local news stories and features from local newspapers, including the Sidmouth Herald and Ottery Herald.

At its AGM, held on Thursday, May 30, Mr Thomas reported an increase in listener numbers -from 60 last year to 72 - and said new links had been forged with other groups and clubs representing people with visual impairments.

Treasurer Mike Newman reported a stable financial position but said costs of equipment, such as the playback devices provided free to new listeners, had increased over the last year.

He said more fundraising work would be needed and welcomed the decision by Salcome Regis Parochial Church to nominate SVTN as one of its charities of the year.

Members at the AGM also said an official goodbye to a long-serving volunteer, Norman Clarke.

Mr Clarke, who will be 90 later this year, has been with the SVTN for more than two decades.

Vice-chairman Graham Mallaband said: "Norman has exemplified the best in voluntary service and deserves to take early retirement.

"His unique brand of humour will be missed by his team and listeners alike, and he will be greatly missed by us all."

