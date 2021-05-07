Jess Bailey secures a seat at Devon County Council

Published: 1:39 PM May 7, 2021

Jess Bailey has been elected as county councillor for the Otter Valley ward.

The Independent candidate received 3,224 votes, wining by a majority of 1,943, meaning she is duly elected as the county council representative for the Otter Valley.

Steve Bloomfield (Labour Party) secured 134 votes, Luke Gray (Green Party) received 204 and Jake Slee (Liberal Democrats) had 80.

A total of 4,948 votes were cast from an electorate of 11,386 with a turnout of 43.5 per cent.