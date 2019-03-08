Advanced search

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

PUBLISHED: 12:15 30 April 2019

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy’ Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Pizza chefs are getting ready to rock Sidmouth and the world with the global release of their debut album.

Phil Borrett and Robert Papworth from The Marine in Sidmouth make up half of indie rock band Jet Black 3 and will launch their first album Remember My Name at the end of May.

Along with drummer Simon 'Snowy' Snowdon and bassist Pete Marten the group were signed by Got Your Six Music, last summer.

They spent time at a recording studio in the south of France putting together the album ahead of the launch at the Sidmouth pizzeria on May 31.

Rob, who is the band's vocalist, said: “The hours in the day are full but it's a real pleasure to combine the two. We have always likened music, and any serious pursuit, to our sporting backgrounds - the more you work at it, the better the final performance. They are both interesting areas but we could live without making pizza, not without music.”

Ahead of recording the band sent producers more than 30 demos, which were whittled down to 14 songs for the album.

Rob said: “Our music has changed a great deal - we were initially brash and untamed. We have worked very hard individually and also together acoustically to develop a more accomplished and polished sound. We have learned to make the most of our individuality and found the dynamics we are comfortable with. We call it 'rock', but it's far less heavy than it started out.

“The writing of the songs has always been the most natural part. Having heard the final tracks we feel there is something on the album for everyone - don't be scared.”

Guitarist Phil, who owns The Marine, added: “I grew up with The Who and a few other bands of that era. Then the 'indie' bands of the 90s brought something different. John Squire had a great style, it's hard to narrow influences down but there are plenty.”

The Marine holds a music night every Friday evening supporting new and original music. They also host a monthly songwriters' showcase.

To other aspiring artists, Rob added: “Work hard at it, absorb your influences and have faith in the sound you are making.”

Jet Black 3 will perform songs from Remember My Name at The Marine on May 31 from 10pm. Free entry to the launch.

