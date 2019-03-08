Haul of items stolen from Sidmouth properties

An 'extensive' haul of 40 items including silverware, jewellery and cash has been stolen from two properties in Sidmouth.

The homes, both located off Sidford Road, were burgled between Tuesday, September 10, and Thursday September 19.

Police report that entry was forced at the addresses while the occupants of the dwellings were away on holiday.

A force spokesman said: "Police are warning the community to be cautious when leaving valuables in properties if they are likely to be left unoccupied for extended periods of time."

The full lit of items include:

1 - Silver hot water jug with rush covered handle, 15cm in height, marks Birmingham 1919, makers stamp JV

2 - Victorian silver ewer shaped cream jug decorated with waves, London by SS&WN

3 - Large helmet shaped silver cream jug decorated with flowers and leaves, LONDON by CC

4 - Victorian silver bright cut cream jug with scroll decoration, LONDON by WH

5 - CHILD &CHILD heavy plain Georgian style silver two handled porringer.

6 - Victorian silver sugar bowl with wavy rim, LONDON by WC

7&8 - Two large ADAM's style silver mustard pots complete BGL's and spoons with reeded handle

9 - Small oval ADAM's style silver mustard hinged top and reeded border

10 - Victorian silver mustard pot with engraved flowers and scrolls and embossed handle

11 - Large Georgian silver mustard with gadroon rim on four ball feet complete with BGL

12 - Silver mustard pot and cover with hinged thumb piece and spoon, BIRMINGHAM M&W or LONDON 1911

13 - Pair of Victorian silver salts with embossed floral decoration, LONDON 1875 RICHARDS and BROWN

14 - Pair of early Georgian silver table salts with reeded rim, LONDON 1793

15 - Pair of pierced silver spill vases decorated with flowers, one with original blue glass liner, LONDON 1897 William COMYNS

16 - George III silver serving spoon, NEWCASTLE 1809

17 - Two George III silver serving spoons with chased stems and monogrammed M.G and E.G marks for LONDON 1790, one bearing maker's stamp HB for HESTER BATEMAN

18 - Georgian bottom marked silver sifter spoon, the bowl decorated with swirls.

19 - Silver creamer

20 - Silver sauce boat with scroll handle on three paw feet, 14cm in height, marks for BIRMINGHAM 1906

21 - Six Exeter silver Victorian fiddle back teaspoons, five of which have date letters O and K, maker's stamp T.S and one other

22 - Three Birmingham silver coffee spoons, Georgian LONDON

23 - Victorian Silver Rose bowl, circular with four Lion's paw feet

24 - A heavy set of six silver OE teaspoons, Sheffield by CB&S

25 - Silver hot water jug on hairy feet, Birmingham by M&W

26 - Silver bachelor's three piece tea service with embossed decoration, Birmingham 1897 by JM&B

27 - George III silver three-piece tea service, maker Duncan Urqhart Hart, London 1810, crested, of barge shaped outline with single band of flowerhead and foliate chased decoration

28 - Silver two handled sugar basket with embossed decoration, Birmingham 1905 by CW&S

29 - Oval ruby ring surrounded by diamonds

30 - Diamond and sapphire 'Daisy shaped' 9ct gold ring

31 - Diamond shaped multi diamond ring

32 - 18ct Gold and pearl bracelet

33 - 22ct Gold daisy shaped diamond ring

34 - 9ct gold ring saying 'LOVE' across the top

35 - Gold plated Swarovski crystals circle watch

36 - 9ct gold wishbone ring

37 - Gold and diamond wishbone ring

38 - Gold plated necklace with three hearts engraved with 'You may have left my life but you'll never leave my heart'.

39 - Large oval crystal necklace with German shepherd dog head study engraved with the letters 'KABIR'

40 - Gold plated German shepherd dog (long coat) head study on necklace.

41 - 3 Large German Shepherd Dog porcelain broaches and various other items of jewellery with German Shepherd dog pendants/broches etc

42 - Solid silver trophy

43 - Oval 9ct gold and diamond ring surrounded by smaller diamonds

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference number CR/085260/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.