John Nettles talk at Kennaway House postponed

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 March 2020

John Nettles Picture: PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A sold-out talk in Sidmouth by the Bergerac and Midsomer Murders star, John Nettles, has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

He was due to appear at Kennaway House on Thursday, March 28, and his talk was due to be introduced by his longstanding friend, the artist Alan Cotton.

No date has been set for the rescheduled talk, but all tickets will be valid for it.

A spokesman for Kennaway House said staff are aiming to keep the building open to the public for as long as practically possible, whilst doing all that they can to maintain a safe and hygienic environment.

He said: “As a community building, we are prioritising the safety of our community and maintaining morale.

“We are taking every precaution with frequent deep cleaning and thorough hygiene checks.

“Please rest assured that we are closely following government advice and will change our approach immediately if advised to do so.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

