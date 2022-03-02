John Nettles to appear at Kennaway House as 'Meet the Author' events resume

John Nettles will be giving a talk at Kennaway House on March 24 - Credit: PA

A talk by John Nettles at Kennaway House – cancelled nearly two years ago because of the Covid pandemic – is to take place later this month.

The audience with the actor and writer has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 24.

The original talk was sold out, and all tickets will be valid for the new date. Anyone who bought a ticket in 2020 but cannot attend on March 24 will receive a refund, and Kennaway House is keeping a waiting list for people needing tickets.

The following talk will be with artist Alan Cotton MBE, in conversation with the broadcaster and presenter Judi Spiers, on Friday, April 29. The pair are great friends and are expected to host a lively and relaxing evening.

On Friday, May 20, the event is ‘Meet Picasso’s Muse’. The artist Lydia Corbett will be in conversation with her daughter, Isabel Coulton, in a talk called The Girl with the Ponytail.

To book call 01395 515551 or email mail@kennawayhouse.org.uk

For further information, visit the Kennaway House website.