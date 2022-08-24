The 'joke' wedding photo that turned out to predict the future

Back in 1987, a 23-year-old Ottery man, Shortie Glanville, posed for a joke photo at a wedding.

He had known the bride, Jenny Rix, since they were children, and the pair thought it would be fun to pretend they were cutting the wedding cake together.

Little did they imagine that, 35 years later, they would be planning their own wedding. Shortie and Jenny remained friends over the years and became a couple in 2010, after both of their marriages had ended. Jenny proposed to Shortie on February 29 2012 - a leap year, when it’s traditional for the roles to be reversed and the woman to do the asking.

Shortie, Jenny and Albie with the wedding cake photo - Credit: Dean Tratt

He said: “Well, I had to accept, didn’t I, but we somehow never got around to getting married - the years went by, and then Covid came along... but we are going to do it now, although we haven’t set a date yet.”

Jenny and Shortie both grew up in Ottery St Mary where she lived around the corner from him. Jenny’s family moved to Sidmouth for a while, but now Shortie and Jenny are back in Ottery. Shortie is now 58 years old and Jenny has just celebrated her 53rd birthday. They have a nine-year-old son, Albie.

Shortie explained that this week, with the 35th anniversary of the original wedding approaching, he came across the wedding cake photo.

“The date was the 29th of August 1987, and I was looking at the photo last night and thought it would be lovely to put it in the paper this week.

“I remember at the wedding, the photographer was waiting for the groom to come over for the photo, and I went up and said ‘I’ll cut the cake!’ I got the knife and picked it up but we didn’t actually cut it because Jenny said that would be bad luck.”

Jenny said: “When Shortie and I got together I said, ‘I think I’ve got a photo of us cutting the wedding cake’, and he said ‘No!’ and when we looked through the photos and found it, it was like ‘Oh my god’.

“It’s really strange how it came together – it's lovely, really.”



