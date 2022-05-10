Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Sidmouth retirement home this May

People in Sidmouth are invited to a Jubilee party at Lockyer Lodge.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 12, from 2pm to 4pm with music, fizz, refreshments, and a special ‘Jubilee goody bag’. to get the celebrations under way. Attendees will even be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a luxury Fortnum and Mason Hamper.

Churchill’s senior regional marketing manager Caroline Haswell said: “We’re excited to welcome everyone to our special Jubilee Tea Party to celebrate the Queen’s extraordinary reign.

"We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as some special Jubilee goody bags, and the chance to chat to our owners and meet our friendly sales team.

"Everyone is welcome to come and join the party and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere on offer here.”

For more information about the Jubilee Tea Party and other social events, call 01395 542672 or visit churchillretirement.co.uk.