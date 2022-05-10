News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Sidmouth retirement home this May

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:43 AM May 10, 2022
Updated: 11:26 AM May 10, 2022
east devon

Celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee with Churchill Retirement Living - Credit: Churchill retirement iving.

People in Sidmouth are invited to a Jubilee party at Lockyer Lodge.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 12, from 2pm to 4pm with music, fizz, refreshments, and a special ‘Jubilee goody bag’. to get the celebrations under way. Attendees will even be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a luxury Fortnum and Mason Hamper.

Churchill’s senior regional marketing manager Caroline Haswell said: “We’re excited to welcome everyone to our special Jubilee Tea Party to celebrate the Queen’s extraordinary reign.

"We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as some special Jubilee goody bags, and the chance to chat to our owners and meet our friendly sales team.

"Everyone is welcome to come and join the party and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere on offer here.”

For more information about the Jubilee Tea Party and other social events, call 01395 542672 or visit churchillretirement.co.uk.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
East Devon News
Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish. Picture AHLF

'Here's what Neil Parish's resignation means for East Devon...'

Paul Arnott

person
Youth service funding has decreased significantly over the last decade

Claim your £150 council tax rebate, if you haven’t received it already

Dan Wilkins

person
Claire Bright, before and after her weight loss

Sidmouth super slimmers named Couple of the Year

Philippa Davies

person
Polcie van on the scene of a stabbing in Sidmouth

Enquiries continue following Sidmouth stabbing

Dan Wilkins

person