Parents join pupils and staff at St John's School Jubilee celebration

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:29 PM June 15, 2022
Mrs Anna Patmore (parent), Mr Bryan Kane (Head of School) and Mrs Charly Purdue (parent) at St John's School's Jubilee event

Mrs Anna Patmore (parent), Mr Bryan Kane (Head of School) and Mrs Charly Purdue (parent) at St John's School's Jubilee event - Credit: St John's School

A Platinum Jubilee celebration for junior pupils and their parents took place at St John’s School on Friday, June 10. 

Pupils performing at the St John's School Jubilee event

Pupils performing at the St John's School Jubilee event - Credit: St John's School

After a welcome by the Head of School, Bryan Kane, the Nursery class acted out the Queen of Hearts poem, Reception and Year 1 pupils performed a poem called Jubilee, and Year 6 pupils read out poems they had written themselves. The Junior School Head Girl, Bo Cracknell, read an abridged version of Queenhood by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage. Everyone then sang the National Anthem. 

Chair of Sidmouth Town Council, Cllr Chris Lockyear, and Cllr Rachel Perram planting a tree at St John's School

Chair of Sidmouth Town Council, Cllr Chris Lockyear, and Cllr Rachel Perram planting a tree at St John's School - Credit: St John's School

There was then a tree planting ceremony by the chair of Sidmouth Town Council, Chris Lockyear, and Cllr Rachel Perram. The horse chestnut was planted near the main school field. 

The event ended with a picnic on the school field. Many families had brought their own food and drink, plenty of scones and jam were provided by the PTFA, and ice creams were on sale from Vanillibean. 

person
person
Author Picture Icon
person