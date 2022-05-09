News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidford and Sidbury gear up for Jubilee celebrations

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:18 PM May 9, 2022
The Queen's Diamond Jubilee in Sidbury in 2012

The Queen's Diamond Jubilee in Sidbury in 2012 - Credit: Contributed

Sidford and Sidbury will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with events and entertainment over the Bank Holiday weekend. 

Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012

Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 - Credit: Contributed

 A beacon will be lit on Thursday, June 2. 

On Friday, June 3, there will be a dance and hog roast/barbecue at the Millennium Green, with music from Evolver and D&M's Disco. Admission by ticket only, limited number, from Drews Butchers.

On Saturday, June 4, there will be a cream tea and concert at St Peter’s Church, Sidford. Tickets are £5 and available from Julia Stevens from Sunday, May 15; call 01395 519312 or email juliastevens.church@hotmail.co.uk 

Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 in Sidbury

Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 in Sidbury - Credit: Contributed

On Sunday, June 5 there will be a celebration service and Jubilee exhibition at St Giles Church, starting at 11am, followed by a ‘big Jubilee lunch’ on the Millennium Green. People should bring their own tables, chairs and food, and there will be a prize for the best dressed table. 

Two other competitions are taking place in the run-up to the celebration; the best decorated house exterior or porch, and the best decorated bicycle outside a house, both to be judged on May 29. 

