Sidford and Sidbury gear up for Jubilee celebrations

Sidford and Sidbury will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with events and entertainment over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 - Credit: Contributed

A beacon will be lit on Thursday, June 2.

On Friday, June 3, there will be a dance and hog roast/barbecue at the Millennium Green, with music from Evolver and D&M's Disco. Admission by ticket only, limited number, from Drews Butchers.

On Saturday, June 4, there will be a cream tea and concert at St Peter’s Church, Sidford. Tickets are £5 and available from Julia Stevens from Sunday, May 15; call 01395 519312 or email juliastevens.church@hotmail.co.uk

Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 in Sidbury - Credit: Contributed

On Sunday, June 5 there will be a celebration service and Jubilee exhibition at St Giles Church, starting at 11am, followed by a ‘big Jubilee lunch’ on the Millennium Green. People should bring their own tables, chairs and food, and there will be a prize for the best dressed table.

Two other competitions are taking place in the run-up to the celebration; the best decorated house exterior or porch, and the best decorated bicycle outside a house, both to be judged on May 29.