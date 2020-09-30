Junior Vikings football club invites new members thanks to sponsorship support

John Emmott from Emm-Lec Construction with Stuart Cload, under-11s manager, and squad. Picture: James Patmore James Patmore

Support from a local business means Sidmouth’s youth football club can open its doors to new members.

Emm-Lec Construction, based at Kingsdown Business Park, is sponsoring the shirts of the Junior Vikings under-11 squad.

The Junior Vikings’ chairman James Patmore said the young players were ‘really excited’ to receive their new kit.

He said the cost of providing football shirts has risen because of Covid-19 precautions, which mean the days of swapping kit are over; each player must have their own shirt.

He said: “With over 20 players in the under-11s, this can get expensive and would be impossible to fund without the generous support of sponsors like Emm-Lec.”

Mr Patmore said the club can now grow, and there are spaces for new players in some of the age groups.

He said: “With grass-roots football being one of the few activities which can carry on pretty much close to normal, it is a good opportunity for children to get outdoors, stay fit and have fun with friends.”

Anyone whose child would like to join should email james.patmore@gmail.com