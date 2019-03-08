Business organises beach day to thank lifesaving equipment donors

An appreciation day will be held on August 24 to thank people for crowdfunding for lifesaving beach equipment. Picture: Terry Ife/Clarissa Place Archant

A fun day has been organised to thank donors for their 'phenomenal' response to a crowdfunding page for lifesaving equipment.

Guy Russell, owner of Jurassic Paddle Sports, is hosting the appreciation day after receiving a flood of donations to thank him and his team for keeping the beach safe. Charlie White launched the page on Wednesday, July 24, to help fund equipment and has raised more than £1,000 so far.

In response, the business owner has planned a beach party during Sidmouth Regatta weekend to bring donors and supporters together.

Mr Russell said every penny would be spent on the community to provide items such as extra first aid kit, training and employing lifeguards to provide cover on the beach.

He said: "It has given us even more reason to do it. We love what we do and it's nice to know that people appreciate it. We run a business on the beach but we help everybody, it's not just our customers. We want to go the extra mile and try to help everyone.

"It's been so positive and very humbling and from myself and team we feel so proud to do what we do."

The event will take place on Saturday, August 24, from noon.

The business is welcoming anyone who has donated to the crowd funding project to have a free session on the water.

There will be a barbecue, soft drinks and music.

Attendees are encouraged to don their brightest beachwear.

The crowdfunding page was set up by Mr White after the water sport business was broken into last weekend.

The cost of stock taken and damage during the break-in totalled £1,000.

Mr White said: "He's a great guy; he funds so much himself through his water sports, saves lives and is part of the lifeboat team.

"Let's please help Guy and Jurassic Paddle Sports keep doing a fantastic job supplying Sidmouth with a great water sports service.

"He is also very committed to the community projects he is involved in like keeping the beach clean and safe for Sidmouth tourism.

"It would be a great honour to help fund and buy equipment to aid the independent life guard services on Sidmouth beach.

"We go to the beach a lot and it is just a reassurance that he is always on the beach ready.

"He puts so much energy in to support Sidmouth, it should be Sidmouth supporting him."

Sidmouth Lifeboat is currently working towards securing lifeguards for the beach, which is owned by East Devon District Council.

