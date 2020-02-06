Advanced search

Jurassic Paddle Sports to reopen on Sidmouth beach at Easter after new agreement with district council

PUBLISHED: 13:16 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 06 February 2020

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports. Picture: Archant

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports. Picture: Archant

Archant

Jurassic Paddle Sports will be back on Sidmouth beach later this year after signing a new contract with East Devon District Council.

There had been uncertainty over the paddleboard and kayak hire business's future after problems with its application to renew its concession on the beach last November.

The council revealed that two complaints had been made about the company, and that these had to be investigated.

One related to Jurassic Paddle Sports selling watersports equipment from its pitch, and the other to a social media post making reference to providing lifeguard services on the beach.

Jurassic Paddle Sports has now posted on Facebook to say the necessary arrangements are in place for the business to open at the Easter weekend, which falls on Friday, April 10 until Monday 13.

The post said: "It's been a long slow process and we have had a few hiccups along the way, however we can now finally confirm that we have come to an agreement with EDDC and this week have signed and completed our new contract, meaning that we will be back on the beach this summer.

"As you are all aware, we were challenged about how we run our business, we stood our ground for a while but after much thought we have decided to continue but run things slightly differently.

"We will be back in the UK at the end of March and will be ready to open for the Easter weekend to kick-start our summer season.

"We will have brand new kit, more experience, better training and more love for what we do than ever before.

"We will be taking work experience kids, working with the Wave Project helping deliver surf therapy for children, continuing with One Wave to support mental health and simply doing what we have always done.

"We will obviously as always keep a watchful eye on the beach and provide assistance and advice where needed."

The post also thanks everyone who has stood by Jurassic Paddle Sports during the difficulties, saying the team are 'blown away and humbled' by their support.

"We can't thank you all enough for keeping our spirits up and for supporting Jurassic Paddle Sports" it said.

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Housewares manager: Plans for seven homes above revamped Sidmouth store was ‘future-proofing’ measure

Brigitte Parkyn with some of the staff outside Housewares in Sidmouth. Ref shs 06 20TI 7627. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Housewares manager: Plans for seven homes above revamped Sidmouth store was ‘future-proofing’ measure

Brigitte Parkyn with some of the staff outside Housewares in Sidmouth. Ref shs 06 20TI 7627. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth show serious girl power as Under-15s step up to show county standard

(Left to right) Lottie Reed, Ellie Wood and Lucy Moore, three of the four Sidmouth RFC U15 girls in the Devon squad. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth Running Club members enjoy new route for Sunday run

The Sidmouth Running Club January group taking a break at Sidbury. Picture: SIDMOUTH RC

SOHC men’s 2nd XI good value for draw with table-toppers

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

Otters boss speaks about the Buckland defeat and looks ahead to the visit of Kingsteignton Athletic

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7537. Picture: Terry Ife

Murray nets four times as SOHC ladies 1st XI make it a dozen wins from as many league games

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24