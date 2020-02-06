Jurassic Paddle Sports to reopen on Sidmouth beach at Easter after new agreement with district council

Jurassic Paddle Sports will be back on Sidmouth beach later this year after signing a new contract with East Devon District Council.

There had been uncertainty over the paddleboard and kayak hire business's future after problems with its application to renew its concession on the beach last November.

The council revealed that two complaints had been made about the company, and that these had to be investigated.

One related to Jurassic Paddle Sports selling watersports equipment from its pitch, and the other to a social media post making reference to providing lifeguard services on the beach.

Jurassic Paddle Sports has now posted on Facebook to say the necessary arrangements are in place for the business to open at the Easter weekend, which falls on Friday, April 10 until Monday 13.

The post said: "It's been a long slow process and we have had a few hiccups along the way, however we can now finally confirm that we have come to an agreement with EDDC and this week have signed and completed our new contract, meaning that we will be back on the beach this summer.

"As you are all aware, we were challenged about how we run our business, we stood our ground for a while but after much thought we have decided to continue but run things slightly differently.

"We will be back in the UK at the end of March and will be ready to open for the Easter weekend to kick-start our summer season.

"We will have brand new kit, more experience, better training and more love for what we do than ever before.

"We will be taking work experience kids, working with the Wave Project helping deliver surf therapy for children, continuing with One Wave to support mental health and simply doing what we have always done.

"We will obviously as always keep a watchful eye on the beach and provide assistance and advice where needed."

The post also thanks everyone who has stood by Jurassic Paddle Sports during the difficulties, saying the team are 'blown away and humbled' by their support.

"We can't thank you all enough for keeping our spirits up and for supporting Jurassic Paddle Sports" it said.