Keith Owen Fund £1,000 boost for Friends of The Byes tree project

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2019

Nancy Craven from the Sid Vale Association presents a cheque to The Friends of The Byes. Picture: SVA

A new project to make Sidmouth a more beautiful place has received more than £1,000 from the Keith Owen Fund.

The Friends of The Byes group received £1,022 from the Sid Vale Association (SVA) to help with its plans to introduce more native trees to the beauty spot.

Volunteers will underplant existing tree copses and hedgerows, adding to its expanding biodiversity.

The group has aims to improve pathways and hedgerows to make more areas accessible to the public.

Nancy Craven, from the Sid Vale Association, presented a cheque to the group during its recent Wassail celebration in The Byes community orchard.

Monica Matthews, secretary of Friends of The Byes, said: “We are very grateful to the SVA for its support via the Keith Owen Fund as we seek to expand our activities in The Byes.”

The FoTB meet every Saturday between 10am and midday – call Kati on 07817 041239 to find out more.

