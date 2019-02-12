Advanced search

Keith Owen Fund boost young hockey players with £1,000 donation

PUBLISHED: 07:30 17 February 2019

Nick Keast, Amy Davies and Club Secretary Karen Dutton with the cheque for £1,000. Picture: Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club

Rising hockey stars will benefit from new equipment after a £1,000 donation from the Keith Owen Fund.

The Sid Vale Association presented the money to Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club to replace the current kit. The equipment was needed after junior team member Amy Davies stepped up to play for the senior team and was in need of new adult kit.

Katie Dean, club development officer, said: “Goalkeeping equipment is expensive, so to be able to provide Amy with the kit she needs to develop as a player is fantastic. Gaining new kit means her old set is now being used by other junior goalies, and hopefully they too will be playing in the senior ranks in the near future.”

Nick Keast, from the Keith Owen Fund, said: “The development of sports and other activities for young people in the valley is one of the aims of the Keith Owen Fund, as is supporting the efforts of volunteers like Katie who work so hard for the benefit of others.”

