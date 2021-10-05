Crafty items to discover at West Country fair

Published: 4:23 PM October 5, 2021

Ali Young and Jo Bayliss have announced that they will be continuing the successful craft fairs at Kennaway House, which will be called Craft@Kennaway in the future (Previously known as West Country Crafters).



These fairs have been running since early in 2019 and have an increasing group of local crafts people selling their goods.

A wet felted picture by Ali of Sidmouth - Credit: Contributed



Ali moved to Sidmouth five years ago and was very pleased to find such a ‘crafty’ environment in the West Country. She makes a variety of things from wet-felted pictures, greetings cards, textile pictures, botanical printing and fabric covered books. She has had space in the Samaritan’s Charity shop Art Gallery (previously the Nat West Bank) and is looking forward to returning there in November.

Crocheted items by Jo - Credit: Contributed



Jo crochets a wide range of items including hats, ear warmers, scarves and fingerless gloves. She also sometimes has items made from Powertex which are highly decorative.



In cooler weather the fairs are held on two floors of Kennaway House but when the weather is warmer many crafters opt for a gazebo on the lawn where refreshments are usually available.



Dates have been booked for next year starting on March 26 and will take place approximately every two weeks through til the end of November.



The remaining dates for this year are Saturday 30th October and Friday/Saturday 26/27 November. Come and meet Father Christmas (if he is not too busy!) and have an early mince pie.



Ali and Jo and Kennaway House will be welcoming visitors looking for an early Christmas present, or if you are a crafter they will be all too happy for you to say hello.