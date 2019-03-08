Advanced search

Kennaway House, Sidmouth, gets its blue plaque

PUBLISHED: 07:15 12 May 2019

Kennaway House. Picture: Jess Morgan

Kennaway House. Picture: Jess Morgan

Jess Morgan

The Sid Vale Association has added Kennaway House to its collection of historic Sidmouth buildings adorned with blue plaques

Close-up of the blue plaque. Picture: Jess MorganClose-up of the blue plaque. Picture: Jess Morgan

A blue plaque has been affixed to Kennaway House, adding the Grade II listed manor house to a nationwide collection of notable buildings.

Sidmouth now has a total of 64 historic buildings with the instantly-recognisable sapphire ovals on their walls.

Kennaway House, first Fort House, and then Church House, was named by local vote in 2009 as part of a community-backed renovation project, partly funded by the Heritage Lottery. The building was restored to its red brick, Regency elegance, sitting alongside the beautiful Fortfield Terrace and historic Coburg Road, and continues to serve as a centre for arts, culture, learning and community events.

Jess Morgan from Kennaway House said: "Come and have a look our new plaque, and Aurora House's too! Aurora was built as part of Fort House in 1805 but became a separate residence in 1906. JRR Tolkien used it as a summer holiday home, and wrote part of Lord of the Rings there!

"Thank you to Sid Vale Association, and thank you all the Friends of Kennaway House who, by pledging their support, make Kennaway House the vibrant community building it is today."

There is more information on the history of Kennaway House on its website which also gives details of events and classes taking place there.

