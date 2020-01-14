Kilimanjaro trek beckons for Ottery duo

JP Williams and Stuart Phillips. Picture: In The Right Order Archant

Two Ottery men are days away from beginning a trip to scale Kilimanjaro in the name of three worthy causes.

JP Williams, from the Lamb and Flag, and Stuart Phillips, of Coverstructures and Tickety-Boo, are planning to trek up the mountain, which stands at 5,895 metres high - the equivalent of almost 20 times of The Shard in London.

The pair could brave temperature changes ranging from 30 degrees to minus 22 and four extreme climates over just eight days.

They hope to raise £5,000, to be split between suicide support charity Pete's Dragons in Exmouth, Cystic Fibrosis Trust and the Lullaby Trust. The pair has personal connections with each of the charities.

They have raised just over £2,400 and are hoping the town will help them with a final push to achieve their target before they begin on Monday, January 27.

Stuart said: "It would be a real boost for us to reach our target before we leave."

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JPWilliams to donate.