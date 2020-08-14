Tribute to ‘much-loved’ King’s School teacher who ‘touched many lives’

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock Archant

A tribute has been paid to a ‘much-loved’ former King’s School music teacher who has died following a short battle with cancer.

Sue Stock, who taught at the school for more than two decades and was a former head of music, died on Tuesday, August 4, surrounded by her husband Paul and her family.

Mrs Stock had been diagnosed with cancer in February this year and following her diagnosis was undergoing chemotherapy and spent her remaining time on a ward in Exeter.

The King’s School headteacher Rob Gammon said Mrs Stock ‘touched many lives’ at the school with her musical talent and energy.

She was well known for her being part of the school’s public-facing events including the annual carol concert and other music performances.

Mr Gammon added: “Sue was passionate about pastoral care and loved her role as a Patteson House form tutor.

“She came into her own during activities such as the Year 7 residential experience where her experience as a guide leader shone through.

“Students and staff appreciated her kindness, compassion and her willingness to give up time for anyone who needed it. Sue will be sorely missed by the whole school community.”

During her life Mrs Stock played and taught strings and woodwind instruments, and was the principal cellist in the National Scout and Guide Symphony Orchestra of Great Britain.

She taught at middle schools in Tiverton and at a school for visually-impaired children in Exeter and went on to teach at Exmouth Community College where her husband is head of music.

Her funeral service is being held at the Holy Trinity Church in Exmouth at 11am on Thursday, August 27.

Following the funeral, there will be a procession along Exmouth seafront at around noon when people can pay their respects to Mrs Stock.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the numbers able to attend her funeral are restricted, but her family are planning to hold a memorial service for her in 2021. Anyone who would like to make a donation in her memory can do so through Richard Gegg & Sons in aid of the National Scout and Guide Symphony Orchestra of Great Britain and Music at Holy Trinity Church.

