King's School students celebrate GCSE results 2019

Digby Churchill and Reuben Hunt with their GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

Nervous Ottery students were soon beaming with delight after achieving strong GCSE results.

Liberty Shaw Reuben Smit and Luke Nicklin with their GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place Liberty Shaw Reuben Smit and Luke Nicklin with their GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place

Year 11 students at The King's School hugged friends and family to celebrate five years of hard work on Thursday (August 22).

The total of 79 per cent of students achieved a standard pass (4 or better) in English and mathematics and 75 per cent of students achieved 5 or more standard passes (grade 4/C or better) including English and maths.

Sophie Andow with her GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place Sophie Andow with her GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place

GCSEs are graded from 1 to 9 with Grade 9 being the equivalent of an A*.

Reuben Hunt achieved the top grade of 9 in history, biology, chemistry and geography, 8s in maths, physics, design and technology and religious education, 7 in English language, 6 in English literature and B in further maths.

King's School students arrive to pick up their results. Picture: Clarissa Place King's School students arrive to pick up their results. Picture: Clarissa Place

He will be staying at the school to study A-levels in maths, physics and design and technology.

Cassia Wilson achieved 8s in history, RE, geography, biology, chemistry and French, 7s in maths, physics, English language, 6 in English literature, B in further maths.

Sam Clarke and Sammy Morris with their GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place Sam Clarke and Sammy Morris with their GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place

The 15-year-old will be staying at the sixth form to study geography, maths, chemistry and biology, and said: "It's such a big build up, I've spoken to so many people and we've panicked a lot. It's nice to know I'm going to be able to do what I want at sixth form."

Alice Bebber achieved 8s in history, RE and drama, 7s in biology, English language and literature and hopes to study A-levels to become an actor or drama teacher.

Sammy Morris with his GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place Sammy Morris with his GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place

The 16-year-old said: "I had many dreams about failing everything. I thought I had already opened the envelope, when I did open it, it was a massive relief."

Lizzie Killbride achieved multiple 9s in her results.

Isabelle Sibun, Emma Jackson and Ellie James with their GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place Isabelle Sibun, Emma Jackson and Ellie James with their GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sophie Andow said she was pleased with her results achieving 9s in biology, English literature, 8s in geography, English language, physics and religious education, 7s in PE, chemistry and maths and 6 in Spanish.

She said: "I was very nervous this morning. It was a relief to get my results and do well. I am interested in doing something sciencey such as forensic science."

Sam Clarke with his GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place Sam Clarke with his GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sam Clarke achieved a B in IT, 7s in physics, English language and history, 6s in maths, biology, religious studies and a 3 in music.

Sammy Morris achieved B in IT, 7s in maths and physics, 6s in history, biology, chemistry, 5 in English literature and RE and 4 in DT and English literature.

Alice Bebber and Cassia Wilson with their GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place Alice Bebber and Cassia Wilson with their GCSE results. Picture: Clarissa Place

Headteacher Rob Gammon said: "I am delighted to be able to celebrate a strong set of academic outcomes for our students.

"These results reflect the hard work and determination shown by students to do their very best in these examinations."