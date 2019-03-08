Gallery

The King's School prom 2019: students dressed to impress

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Alex Walton

Woodbury Park Hotel was the place to be on Wednesday night as King's School students turned out for their end of year prom. (Gallery 2 of 3).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

Gallery 1 | Gallery 3

Woodbury Park Hotel was the place to be on Wednesday night as King's School students turned out for their end of year prom.

More: Visit our photo ordering site to order prints.

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton