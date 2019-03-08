Experience the taste of India to support The King's School

Assorted Indian dishes. Picture: Getty Images Picture: Getty Images

The best of Indian cuisine will be on offer as part of a dining experience to help raise money for young people in the country.

Students from The King's School have teamed up with the Samosa Lady of Ottery and Christopher Piper Wines for an Indian experience ahead of their India trip later this year.

The meal will take place this Friday (May 17) at The King's School in Cadhay Lane.

The four course dining experience will include dishes made by the Samosa Lady, which will be accompanied by a wine flight.

A vegetarian option is available and should be requested when purchasing tickets.

All proceeds will go to The King's School India team's chosen cause called Goodwill Children's Charity.

Tickets cost £45 per person. The event will begin from 7pm with diners greeted with welcome drinks.

To purchase tickets, contact The King's School finance department by emailing finance@thekings.devon.sch.uk or calling 01404 812982.