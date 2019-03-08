Advanced search

The King's School celebrate hard work with top marks

PUBLISHED: 10:56 15 August 2019

Stephen Lilley and Billy Parker celebrate their A level results at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa Place

Stephen Lilley and Billy Parker celebrate their A level results at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

Ottery students celebrated the end of school life with an impressive set of A-level results.

Owen Waters with his mum Karen celebrated his A level results at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa PlaceOwen Waters with his mum Karen celebrated his A level results at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sixth formers arrived at The King's School already knowing if they had secured their chosen places to pick up their grades a

This year the school saw 79 per cent of students achieve all A* to C, a slight decrease from 82 per cent in 2018. Of the grades 31 per cent were A* or A.

A magnificent seven students clinched all A or A* grades. Among the top achievers were friends Freya Arnold and Stephen Lilley.

Freya achieved the grades needed to study psychology at Cardiff after achieving A*s in psychology and biology and A in maths.

Results day at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa PlaceResults day at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa Place

Stephen was left amazed after earning three A*s in business, maths and geography and B in further maths.

The teenager, who will be heading to the University of Bath to study economics and maths, said: "It's amazing. The maths and further maths were really hard. I think I will be going out the next couple of nights. There was so much about the maths exams and how difficult it was and to get that grade is amazing."

'Year 14' student George Stewart will be heading to Birmingham University to study sociology with criminology after securing three B's in sociology, geography and PE.

The 19-year-old re-sat a year after achieving three Cs the first time to achieve his goal attending a Russell Group university.

George Stewart will be heading to Birmingham University after achieving three B's at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa PlaceGeorge Stewart will be heading to Birmingham University after achieving three B's at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa Place

The children of four members of staff received their results including Paul Dodds with son Tom.

Tom achieved an A* in maths, A in physics and C in further maths to secure a place to study computer science at Southampton University.

Owen Waters was left in disbelief when he opened his envelope to find he had achieved an A* in PE, A in extended project, C in history and D in maths.

He will go on to study sports and exercise science in Gloucester.

Zoe Ross with her results at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa PlaceZoe Ross with her results at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa Place

Proud mum Karen said: "He has done really well. He thought he had failed maths. That is the best he could have done."

Billy Parker also secured his place at UWE Bristol to study filmmaking, achieving A* in English and extended project, A in drama and C in Spanish.

Headteacher Rob Gammon said he was delighted with the students' results and said the outcomes are more impressive as many subjects form part of the new reformed A Level offer.

This year, nine students achieved A* in at least one full A-level course and 22 students achieved an A* in the extended project qualification.

Tom Dodds with his A level results at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa PlaceTom Dodds with his A level results at The King's School in Ottery. Picture: Clarissa Place

Mr Gammon said: "These grades are the culmination of seven years of hard work and will allow our students to move on to world leading universities or on to employment and further training.

"On a day when academic results are celebrated it is also important to say that grades are only one indicator of a student's potential.

"The King's School continues to focus on personal as well as academic outcomes and I am very proud of the contribution that this year group has made to the school community over the past two years and, for so many of the students, during their seven years at the school.

"Our thanks must also go to the very supportive parents who have helped their young people to achieve so much during their time with us. These students are a credit to themselves and their families and we wish them all the very best as they go on to the next chapter of their lives."

