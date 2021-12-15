The owner of Sidmouth’s Kingfisher Cards & Gifts says she is ‘over the moon’ after winning a regional award.

Tiffany Leach’s shop was voted the best greeting card retailer - newcomer or new branch - in the South, in the Reta trade awards 2021.

The shop in the High Street opened in December 2018, selling a range of high-quality cards, wrappings and contemporary gifts. Most items on sale are eco-friendly and made in the UK.

The Reta finalists are voted for by greeting card companies and sales representatives, and Tiffany heard six months ago that Kingfisher was among six contenders for the regional prize. The winner in her category was chosen on the basis of the cards in stock, product knowledge, customer service, shop environment, marketing, display and competitive edge.

The awards were held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and Tiffany went along with her colleague and friend Pip Norrington to collect her prize.

She said: “We are all over the moon and I’m really proud of our team. We were really chuffed to even become a finalist back in June.”











