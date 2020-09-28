Advanced search

Photographer’s skill captures kingfisher in flight

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 September 2020

Kingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Kingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Mark Taylor Hutchinson

The ‘iridescent flash’ of a kingfisher in flight has been captured by Sidmouth photographer Mark Taylor Hutchinson.

Kingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor HutchinsonKingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor Hutchinson

He has photographed kingfishers many times before, but this time was determined to get some action shots of a bird diving.

He had to wait 90 minutes for this kingfisher to turn up, but was rewarded with stunning pictures.

He said: “Kingfishers like their favourite perches and then scan the water below. They ready themselves and do a little bum shuffle before dropping down like a multi-coloured arrow.

“Then it tends to be over within an iridescent flash.

Kingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor HutchinsonKingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor Hutchinson

“They don’t strike lucky every time, but they simply shake off the excess water and try and try again.

“The trick is good natural light to obtain fast shutter speeds, and I shoot in manual as the autofocus would just not cope with the speed required.

“I tend to pre-focus too and use a reasonable depth of field to try and retain the image in as much focus as possible.”

Kingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor HutchinsonKingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Kingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor HutchinsonKingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Kingfisher with fish, by Mark Taylor HutchinsonKingfisher with fish, by Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Kingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor HutchinsonKingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor Hutchinson

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Two out of three for Ottery teams in final September Saturday action

Football on pitch

Photographer’s skill captures kingfisher in flight

Kingfisher in flight, by Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Otter Vale Art Society is ‘Artfully Carrying On!

Otter Vale Art Society art exhibition features Shanty Town by Hashim Akib Picture: Hashim Akib

Options to develop nature recovery networks to be considered by district council

The wildflower meadows in The Byes were highlighted in the report as a success Picture: Brenda Cockett

Dunne delights with debut winner for Otterton

Otterton 1st team line up before launching a new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign with a thrilling 5-4 win over Teignmouth. Picture: JASON SEDGEMORE