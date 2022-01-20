Students step out on Woodbury in their Ten Tors training

Students from The King's School out on Woodbury Common for Ten Tors training - Credit: The King's School

A group of Year 10 students from The King’s School in Ottery St Mary have been out on Woodbury Common as part of their training for Ten Tors in May.

Students practised navigation skills during the walk on Woodbury Common - Credit: The King's School

Pupils and staff worked on their micro-navigation skills and then walked back to the school in the outing on Saturday, January 8 – with some of them spotting an otter on the river as they walked by.

PE teacher and Ten Tors manager Ben Venables said: “The year 10 students are training for the 35 miles event which will be held in May.

Students and staff from The King's School took part in Ten Tors training on Woodbury Common - Credit: The King's School

“They have already completed the coastal walk from Budleigh to Seaton and the East Devon Way before Christmas. The students are now going onto training on Dartmoor to gain further experience, and later in the training programme will complete a number of two-day expeditions.

Students from The King's School on Woodbury Common - Credit: The King's School

“The students have been a credit to The King’s School; thankyou to everyone in the local community for your support and encouragement.”