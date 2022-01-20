News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Students step out on Woodbury in their Ten Tors training

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM January 20, 2022
Students from The King's School out on Woodbury Common for Ten Tors training

Students from The King's School out on Woodbury Common for Ten Tors training - Credit: The King's School

A group of Year 10 students from The King’s School in Ottery St Mary have been out on Woodbury Common as part of their training for Ten Tors in May. 

Students practised navigation skills during the walk on Woodbury Common

Students practised navigation skills during the walk on Woodbury Common - Credit: The King's School

Pupils and staff worked on their micro-navigation skills and then walked back to the school in the outing on Saturday, January 8 – with some of them spotting an otter on the river as they walked by. 

PE teacher and Ten Tors manager Ben Venables said: “The year 10 students are training for the 35 miles event which will be held in May.

Students and staff from The King's School took part in Ten Tors training on Woodbury Common

Students and staff from The King's School took part in Ten Tors training on Woodbury Common - Credit: The King's School

“They have already completed the coastal walk from Budleigh to Seaton and the East Devon Way before Christmas. The students are now going onto training on Dartmoor to gain further experience, and later in the training programme will complete a number of two-day expeditions.  

Students from The King's School on Woodbury Common

Students from The King's School on Woodbury Common - Credit: The King's School

“The students have been a credit to The King’s School; thankyou to everyone in the local community for your support and encouragement.” 

East Devon News
Ottery St Mary News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arcot Road, Sidmouth: people in this road and nearby residential streets reported late-night noise from roadworks

Broadband firm apologises for late-night roadworks noise

Philippa Davies

person
The dead dolphin on Jacob's Ladder beach

Gruesome discovery of dead dolphin on Sidmouth beach

Philippa Davies

person
Snowing and sunshine. David Chaplin

Opinion

What makes Sidmouth the perfect place to live?

Dr Alan Gadian

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court.

Drug runner spared jail after court hears he's beating habit

Court Reporter

Logo Icon