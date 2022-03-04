Have you discovered The Knapp nature reserve in the heart of Sidmouth?

With all that is going on around the world, it is somewhat difficult to focus on what appear to be minor events happening locally in Sidmouth. I know a photographer from Sidmouth who is currently in Kyiv and our thoughts are with him as he goes about his business. His posts on social media are giving his followers a frank and graphic explanation of what he is witnessing.



This paper last week reported on the car parking increases that have been voted through the voting process at East Devon District Council. This despite pleas from organisations such as Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce for them to think again. It was certainly a well-organised appeal and literally, hundreds of people supported it. However the letters page in this paper last week had correspondents who were in favour of the increases. Hopefully, these increases will not have too much of an impact on visitor numbers to our wonderful town.



Roadworks in the town appear to be going well and this last week we have seen Vicarage Road becoming the focus of those works. Stuart Hughes gave a thorough update on the works in his column last week. Hopefully, the excellent progress will have continued.



One of my favourite places to visit in Sidmouth is The Knapp. This is the area of land that runs between Peaslands Road and Station Road. There are some delightful views across the Sid Valley from many areas there and certain parts of the site border open land such as the cemetery and a wildflower meadow. The birdlife is extensive and whilst walking through the other day I saw various birds including robins, great tits and blue tits. Well done to the Sid Vale Association on all the work they have done there. This has recently involved clearing diseased ash trees. They will be leaving a lot of the timber on the ground at the site to encourage wildlife.



I see promotion leaflets are now circulating in the town for the Jazz and Blues Festival that is due to take place in Sidmouth from the 2nd - 5th of June. These are also the dates for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with two bank holidays on the 2nd and 3rd of June. Hopefully, the town will be buzzing and the weather is kind to us.



As we start to plan for the summer Devon County Cricket Club have announced the 2022 county games that are due to take place at Sidmouth Cricket Club. The first game is against Cornwall on Sunday, June 26th. This is a one-day knock-out trophy game which is due to start at 11am. And then, from Sunday, August 21st, a three-day championship game starts against Wiltshire. Once again play is due to start at 11am. There is a chance other games might be held at Sidmouth but this depends on the team progressing in the knock-out cup.



Meanwhile, Sidmouth CC has announced that Cody Yousuf will be their player/coach this season. He comes from South Africa and we look forward to welcoming him to The Fortfield. His role as a first-team player and a coach will be pivotal as the club looks to progress and have a successful season.



The sporting highlights last weekend included Exeter City getting a good 1-1 draw at in-form Bristol Rovers. Exeter Chiefs had a tough game at Northampton coming out with a 34-31 win. This win took them up to 4th place in the Premiership table. This weekend they have a home fixture on Sunday at 3pm against Sale. Sidmouth Rugby Club had another blank weekend last week but return to league action this Saturday as they travel to Thornbury.



Finally an update on the MND walk that my friend Stuart is doing. As of last Sunday, the total raised had reached £4,500. Thanks again to everyone who has made a donation.