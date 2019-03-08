Advanced search

Knights Farm Shop winners of 'Good Food Award 2020'

PUBLISHED: 12:03 08 November 2019

Owners Emily and Luke Knight, of Knights Farm Shop, which was awarded a Good Food Award 2020. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

A Fluxton farm shop has been awarded a national accolade for its high levels of service, product knowledge, initiatives, innovation and community involvement.

Knights Farm Shop received a Good Food Award 2020, in the farm shop small retailer of the year category.

The awards, in partnership with The Grocer, are highly respected in the industry for playing an important role in supporting, and celebrating the UK's independent, specialist retail market.

Each entrant is judged on a number of factors.

Once scored, a type of league table is formed and only the very best are invited to carry the award.

Emily Knight, owner at Knights Farm Shop, said: "It was a big shock to get a national award.

"When we realised I was just elated and delighted.

"We both work very hard and it is long hours, so it is very nice to be recognised.

"We want to thank all our loyal customers for their support."

