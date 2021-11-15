Some of the knives handed in during a previous year's knife amnesty in Devon and Cornwall - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

A week-long knife amnesty begins today (Monday, November 15), enabling anyone who has a knife or blade to hand it in anonymously without fear of prosecution.

Devon and Cornwall Police is joining the national amnesty, known as Operation Sceptre, to get knives out of circulation.

There are special bins for the disposal of knives at police enquiry offices across the two counties – but the nearest one to the East Devon area is in Exeter.

A police spokesperson said: “If people are unable to visit a police station, it is also possible to dispose of unwanted knives at a recycling centre.

“Disposing of knives at recycling centres has been a procedure in place for many years, we would suggest anyone taking knives to recycling centres should place them in the correct metal recycling bin, or if they are unsure they should speak to the staff on site who will be able to advise.

“Alternatively you can safely package knives and dispose of in household waste.”

The amnesty runs until Sunday, November 21, and will also involve targeted police operations in some locations and education workshops in schools,led by youth intervention officers. These will inform young people about the effects of knife crime, help them understand the law, and will aim to dissuade them from carrying knives.

Data from the Office of National Statistics shows Devon and Cornwall has one of the lowest knife crime rates (39 per 100,000 population) of all 43 police forces, and the police say they hope to maintain this record. .

They also want to remind people about the changes in legislation that came into effect in July this year, making it an offence to possess certain items, such as knuckledusters, throwing stars and zombie knives, even in a private place.

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and an unlimited fine. If a person is convicted of carrying a knife more than once, then they will be given a prison sentence.

Guidance on basic laws on knives, banned knives and weapons, and legitimate reasons for carrying a knife can be found on the Government’s website .