Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

PUBLISHED: 09:47 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:47 24 December 2018

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

A tree in Knowle has had two of its branches snapped after a storm caused severe damage.

The large tree is still standing despite the storm. Picture: Sidmouth ArboretumThe large tree is still standing despite the storm. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

The tree is in the gardens of East Devon District Council (EDDC)’s Knowle offices and is a favourite with people walking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail.

The Monterey Pine, number 1102 on the Arboretum’s database, had rhododendron growing out of one of the branches which created a weak point and was where one of the breakages occurred.

Arboretum Treasurer Ed Dolphin said: “It is a real shame to see the damage, but the main trunk still looks sound and so this wonderful tree should be with us for many more years.”

The wreckage is taped off but is unlikely to be cleared until the new year as it does not represent a danger to anyone and EDDC will not be calling out an emergency team.

The snapped branch at Knowle. Picture: Sidmouth ArboretumThe snapped branch at Knowle. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

For anyone wishing to walk the trail they are advised to walk around the fallen tree branches but are advised the ground is wet and muddy.

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

