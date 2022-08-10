East Devon Labour 'listening exercise' identifies local and national concerns

Labour members in East Devon are calling on Ottery residents to join the party and stand as local councillors if they want to see changes on a local and national level.

The party held a stall in Hind Street on Saturday, August 6, where passers-by were invited to give their views on issues affecting their lives, in a ‘listening exercise’.

A spokesman for East Devon Labour Party said: “At a national level, respondents were almost unanimously of the opinion that on a whole range of parameters including the NHS, food poverty, cost of living, the environment and climate change, things were worse now than in 2019 when Boris Johnson took office.

The 'opinion board' where people gave their views on national issues - Credit: East Devon Labour

“Comments from those talking to us included: ‘The Tories have run out of ideas and have shown that they don’t care about the struggling and the destruction. I think they’re just out of touch’, and ‘At the moment the country is like being on a rudderless ship and no one knows where we’re heading’. The question of trust in this government evoked a number of unprintable comments from members of the public.”

The commonest local issues of concern were affordable housing, GP and NHS dental services and the recent cuts to Stagecoach bus services. An Ottery resident and youth worker said: “I think bus services are the biggest issue, not particularly for me, but because it affects so many young people commuting in and out of the area. Ottery relies on a decent bus service to take residents to and from work and it’s in dire straits."

One of the 'opinion boards' where people gave their views; the colours of the stickers are random, not representing political allegiance - Credit: East Devon Labour

East Devon Labour now hope to attract more people, especially the younger generation, to act upon their concerns by standing as local councillors. The party currently has only two representatives on East Devon District Council: Honiton’s Jake Bonetta and Exmouth’s Paul Millar.

Cllr Millar said: “Local councils are crying out for some fresh blood. We need councils that are more reflective of local needs such as affordable housing. The Labour Party is keen to listen to residents and stand credible candidates who truly care and are rooted in their communities."

Anyone interested in getting involved in the party can contact constituency chair Dan Wilson via danielwilson@live.co.uk or 07875 014512. The party provides free training for local council candidates.