News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Updated

Photos: Sidmouth's latest cliff collapses caught on camera

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:55 AM August 8, 2022
Updated: 3:50 PM August 8, 2022
Cliff fall at East Beach on August 8 2022

Cliff fall at East Beach on August 8 2022 - Credit: Lee Holt

Dramatic photos of the latest cliff falls at East Beach have been captured by holidaymakers and a local resident. 

Visitor Lee Holt was walking on the Esplanade with his wife Joanne at 9.15 this morning (Monday, August 8) when part of the cliff collapsed, sending up huge clouds of dust. 

Clouds of dust from landslide at East Beach on August 8 2022

Clouds of dust from landslide at East Beach on August 8 2022 - Credit: Lee Holt

He said: “We started to walk along the promenade towards the cliffs. I spotted a small dust cloud on the beach, and then suddenly the cliff face gave way. We didn't hear anything but just the sight was immense.

"The lifeguard came running up and was on to the coastguard within seconds."

The dramatic cliff fall on August 8 2022

The dramatic cliff fall on August 8 2022 - Credit: Lee Holt

Landslide at East Beach on August 8 2022

Landslide at East Beach on August 8 2022 - Credit: Lee Holt

Dust fills the air after East Beach landslide on August 8 2022

Dust fills the air after East Beach landslide on August 8 2022 - Credit: Lee Holt

Another holidaymaker, Clive Mason, also saw the rock fall and captured it on film.

The first rockfall at East Beach on August 8

The first rockfall at East Beach on August 8 - Credit: Clive Mason

Another view of the collapsing cliff at East Beach on August 8

Another view of the collapsing cliff at East Beach on August 8 - Credit: Clive Mason

About two hours later a second rock fall was seen, and photographed, by Sidmouth resident Hans Erwig as he sat on the Esplanade eating a takeaway.

Second cliff fall on August 8

Second cliff fall on August 8 - Credit: Hans Erwig

These latest cliff collapses come exactly two weeks after the last landslide there, on Monday, July 25. At the time, both East Devon District Council and the beach lifeguards repeated their warnings to stay away from East Beach because of the high risk of a rock fall. 

Emergency services at the cliff fall at East Beach, Sidmouth

Emergency services at the cliff fall at East Beach, Sidmouth - Credit: Rural East Devon Police

Today Rural East Devon Police posted a further warning on Twitter. It said: "Reminder to beach users not to walk on the beach East of #Sidmouth due to unstable cliffs which could fall at any time." #signsthereforareason

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Devon and Cornwall Police

Police warn of cowboy traders in the local area

Philippa Davies

person
Stagecoach buses

Ottery councillors urge Stagecoach to reinstate late night bus service

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Sidmouth Horse Trials - Betley the Wonder Horse

Folk Festival review: a feast of fun and entertainment on Sunday

Delia Pemberton and Paul Strange

Logo Icon
Sidmouth firefighters helped cleaning the playground at Tipton primary school. Ref sho 0511-01-16SH.

Tipton St John school 'sees no future in flood risk village'

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon