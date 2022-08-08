Photos: Sidmouth's latest cliff collapses caught on camera

Updated

Dramatic photos of the latest cliff falls at East Beach have been captured by holidaymakers and a local resident.

Visitor Lee Holt was walking on the Esplanade with his wife Joanne at 9.15 this morning (Monday, August 8) when part of the cliff collapsed, sending up huge clouds of dust.

Clouds of dust from landslide at East Beach on August 8 2022 - Credit: Lee Holt

He said: “We started to walk along the promenade towards the cliffs. I spotted a small dust cloud on the beach, and then suddenly the cliff face gave way. We didn't hear anything but just the sight was immense.

"The lifeguard came running up and was on to the coastguard within seconds."

The dramatic cliff fall on August 8 2022 - Credit: Lee Holt

Landslide at East Beach on August 8 2022 - Credit: Lee Holt

Dust fills the air after East Beach landslide on August 8 2022 - Credit: Lee Holt

Another holidaymaker, Clive Mason, also saw the rock fall and captured it on film.

The first rockfall at East Beach on August 8 - Credit: Clive Mason

Another view of the collapsing cliff at East Beach on August 8 - Credit: Clive Mason

About two hours later a second rock fall was seen, and photographed, by Sidmouth resident Hans Erwig as he sat on the Esplanade eating a takeaway.

Second cliff fall on August 8 - Credit: Hans Erwig

These latest cliff collapses come exactly two weeks after the last landslide there, on Monday, July 25. At the time, both East Devon District Council and the beach lifeguards repeated their warnings to stay away from East Beach because of the high risk of a rock fall.

Emergency services at the cliff fall at East Beach, Sidmouth - Credit: Rural East Devon Police

Today Rural East Devon Police posted a further warning on Twitter. It said: "Reminder to beach users not to walk on the beach East of #Sidmouth due to unstable cliffs which could fall at any time." #signsthereforareason