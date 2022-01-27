News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Litter pickers shocked by amount of waste in river Otter

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM January 27, 2022
Members of the Eager Beavers with some of the rubbish cleared from the river at Salston

Members of the Eager Beavers with some of the rubbish cleared from the river at Salston - Credit: Lisette Johnston

Concerns have been raised about the amount of rubbish ending up in the River Otter, after an 'astounding’ amount of waste was cleared from the water at Salston. 

The Tipton St John environmental group Eager Beavers set to work cleaning up the river two weekends ago. They are holding another river-clearing session on Sunday, January 30. 

The group’s co-founder Lisette Johnston said “The amount of waste and litter caught up in the vegetation is astounding. We collected a huge amount of waste, including a builder's 'dumpy' bag which we filled with items including tyres, shoes and the usual bottles, bags and plastic.” 

Rubbish cleared from the River Otter at Salston

Rubbish cleared from the River Otter at Salston - Credit: Lisette Johnston

The Eager Beavers are also planning to take action against the pollution of the River Otter by sewage discharges, agricultural chemicals and run-off from roads. They have signed up with the West Country Rivers Trust to carry out tests at several sampling points between Ottery and Budleigh to see how serious the contamination is. 

Anyone wanting to join the litter clearing session on Sunday 30 should meet the Eager Beavers at Tipton St John at 1.30. 

