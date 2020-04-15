Video

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams Archant

This is the moments after another cliff fall on Sidmouth’s East Beach this week.

George Adams sent in pictures and a video of the moments following the collapse, that took place on Monday (April 13) at about 4.30pm.

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Adams said: “I was walking my dog along the seafront when I looked over and saw a huge mass falling down onto the beach and into the sea.

“Then shortly after a fairly large dust cloud blew over all along the seafront.

“People started to gather and watch as it was happening.

“One man stood at the end of the promenade, appeared to be completely oblivious to the whole thing as he was taking photos looking out to sea and staring at his phone, much to the amusement of everyone else.”

