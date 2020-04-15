Advanced search

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 April 2020

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Archant

This is the moments after another cliff fall on Sidmouth’s East Beach this week.

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

George Adams sent in pictures and a video of the moments following the collapse, that took place on Monday (April 13) at about 4.30pm.

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Adams said: “I was walking my dog along the seafront when I looked over and saw a huge mass falling down onto the beach and into the sea.

“Then shortly after a fairly large dust cloud blew over all along the seafront.

“People started to gather and watch as it was happening.

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

“One man stood at the end of the promenade, appeared to be completely oblivious to the whole thing as he was taking photos looking out to sea and staring at his phone, much to the amusement of everyone else.”

