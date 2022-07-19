News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Town Band brings back Proms concert

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:14 PM July 19, 2022
Last Night of the Proms with Sidmouth Town Band in Connaught Gardens

Last Night of the Proms with Sidmouth Town Band in Connaught Gardens - Credit: Kyle Baker Photography

Sidmouth’s Last Night of the Proms returns to Connaught Gardens in August after a two-year Covid gap. 

Sidmouth Town Band will be performing in the bandstand on Saturday, August 20 at 7.30pm. 

They will be playing a variety of music including the Proms favourites such as Land of Hope and Glory, Rule Britannia and Jerusalem. The band invite everyone to enjoy the Last Night of the Proms spirit, bringing picnic hampers and wine, flags and candelabras. 

This year the soloist Penny Daw will be joining them on stage to perform a selection of songs. She has had a wide and varied musical career from opera to musical theatre.  

Compering the evening’s concert will David Hayward, who is well known among brass band circles.  

Tickets are £7.30 and a limited number are available. They can be bought from Sidmouth’s Flaunt It! shop in Fore Street or from the band at one of their usual Sunday evening concerts. To keep up to date on the band see: www.sidmouthtownband.co.uk 

Sidmouth News

