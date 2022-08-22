Crowds turn out for 'Last Night of the Proms'

Crowds in Connaught Gardens for Last Night of the Proms with Sidmouth Town Band - Credit: Maria McCarthy

Last Night of the Proms returned to Connaught Gardens on Saturday, August 20 after a two-year gap.

The event has grown steadily in popularity since it began in 2006, attracting hundreds of concert-goers.

Last Night of the Proms in Connaught Gardens - Credit: Maria McCarthy

A large crowd of people came along with blankets and rugs, picnic baskets and Union Jacks to wave during the Proms favourites such as Land of Hope and Glory, Rule Britannia and Jerusalem.

Last Night of the Proms - Credit: Maria McCarthy

Sidmouth Town Band performed a variety of popular tunes, with guest vocalist Penny Daw.

One member of the audience said: “It was such a wonderful and memorable evening, beginning in balmy summer warmth and ending under the stars after dusk had fallen. The quality of the music from Sidmouth Town Band and the guest soloist was exceptional. Many audience members had brought picnics and almost everyone had a flag to wave during the traditional and uplifting Land of Hope and Glory finale.”

Last Night of the Proms - Credit: Maria McCarthy



