The Christmas lights will be on for the late-night shopping night on Friday, December 3. - Credit: Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

Sidmouth's late-night Christmas shopping event is to take place on Friday, December 3.

A variety of entertainment around the town centre has been organised by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce to provide a festive atmosphere.

The La La Choir will be performing in the Market Square, East Devon Dance Academy will put on a show in New Street, and choirs from St John’s School and Sidmouth & Honiton Community Churches will be will be singing around the town. Photographer Kyle Baker will be providing a photo booth in Old Fore Street.

A spokesperson from the La La Choirs said: "We are delighted to be supporting this event. This Christmas will be even more special for all our singers having missed our favourite time of year in 2020."

Santa's sleigh will ride into town with the help of the Lions Club of Sidmouth along Old Fore Street. Sidmouth Scouts will be doing their usual tombola.

A spokesperson for Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce said: “After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the chamber is delighted that this year’s event is going ahead to support the local businesses within the town and give local residents something to look forward to.”

Further information can be found on the Chamber’s website and social media pages.







