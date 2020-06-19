‘Spectacular’ cliff collapse caught on camera

The latest cliff collapse in Sidmouth. Picture: Kate Hudson

A woman has described a ‘spectacular’ cliff fall on Sidmouth’s East Beach earlier this week.

A cloud of dust rises as part of the cliff collapses. Picture: Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson photographed the cliff collapsing amid a cloud of rock dust from Peak Hill on Wednesday, June 17.

She said: “I had been out for a walk with my mother and sister and we were driving from Otterton Mill to Sidmouth on Peak Hill Road.

“As the sea vista came into view it was very clear, but we were aware that something was wrong as the cliffs looked ‘fuzzy’, we realised that it was a cliff fall.

“I was aware that the cliffs do collapse from time to time but had never seen a collapse and it was spectacular to see the red cloud rising.

“I jumped out of the car to take some photos and we watched as the plume of red dust rose and dissipated.

“The whole event was over within five minutes. It was clear that had we been there just moments later we wouldn’t have seen anything, and we feel very privileged to have seen this.

“I would have loved to go along to the point of the collapse to look for fossils, but knew that if there had been that collapse, there may be further movement.”

There has been an unprecedented number of cliff falls at East Beach this year. They can happen at any time, but can be caused by heavy rain.