‘Spectacular’ cliff collapse caught on camera

PUBLISHED: 14:22 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 19 June 2020

The latest cliff collapse in Sidmouth. Picture: Kate Hudson

The latest cliff collapse in Sidmouth. Picture: Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

A woman has described a ‘spectacular’ cliff fall on Sidmouth’s East Beach earlier this week.

A cloud of dust rises as part of the cliff collapses. Picture: Kate HudsonA cloud of dust rises as part of the cliff collapses. Picture: Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson photographed the cliff collapsing amid a cloud of rock dust from Peak Hill on Wednesday, June 17.

She said: “I had been out for a walk with my mother and sister and we were driving from Otterton Mill to Sidmouth on Peak Hill Road.

“As the sea vista came into view it was very clear, but we were aware that something was wrong as the cliffs looked ‘fuzzy’, we realised that it was a cliff fall.

“I was aware that the cliffs do collapse from time to time but had never seen a collapse and it was spectacular to see the red cloud rising.

“I jumped out of the car to take some photos and we watched as the plume of red dust rose and dissipated.

“The whole event was over within five minutes. It was clear that had we been there just moments later we wouldn’t have seen anything, and we feel very privileged to have seen this.

“I would have loved to go along to the point of the collapse to look for fossils, but knew that if there had been that collapse, there may be further movement.”

There has been an unprecedented number of cliff falls at East Beach this year. They can happen at any time, but can be caused by heavy rain.

Most Read

‘Unique’ Sidmouth coffee house Selleys for sale

Selleys coffee shop in Libra Court. Photo by Terry Ife ref shf 3571-44-12TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Sidmouth shopkeepers glad to be open again, but ‘need the visitor trade back’

Carl East, manager of Winstone's independent bookshop. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

