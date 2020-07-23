East Devon’s latest Government funding ‘goes a small way’ to make up for Covid-19 shortfall
PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 July 2020
LRDS
East Devon District Council (EDDC) has received £196,379 in the latest Government funding hand-out to help local authorities recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
East Devon District Council (EDDC) has received £196,379 in the latest Government funding hand-out to help local authorities recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The council has welcomed the money, but said it only goes a small way towards filling the £2.8m shortfall in the budget caused by Covid-19.
A spokesman said: “To date EDDC has received a total of £1.710m, taking into account the latest grant.
“We await the details of the income guarantee scheme from central government so that we can reassess the impact on the budget for the remainder of the financial year.”
The spokesman said the additional funding ‘goes only a small way to addressing the impact of 10 years of cuts from the Government’.
East Devon District Council’s leader, Cllr Paul Arnott, added: “It is both a hope and a necessity that the pandemic financial loss of £2.8m is bridged as promised by the government as soon as possible and we look forward to further announcements to that effect.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.