Sidmouth Summer Play Festival: Double Death

Hilary Harwood. Picture: Darren Bell DBELL

Murder is on the mind in the next play of the Sidmouth Summer Play Festival - Double Death.

It runs at the Manor Pavilion Theatre from Thursday, July 25 until Thursday 31.

In an isolated house on the cliffs of north Cornwall, the sibling rivalry between identical twins Max and Ashley Hennessy is coming to a murderous climax. They both know one of them must die, but, trapped in his wheelchair, Ashley knows the odds are now against him and he is in mortal danger. Poor Lalla, the twins' aunt, is torn between the two boys: which of them is the victim and which is the psychopath?

Double Death is written by Simon Williams, a well-known actor who played James Bellamy in Upstairs Downstairs and, more recently, Charles Merrick in Holby City.

Williams has written a complex and entertaining thriller, as producer Stuart Burrows explains: "The play has many complicated elements - a set of identical twins, a wheelchair and a lift - but Double Death is such a great story that we really wanted to rise to the challenge. We hope the audience will appreciate the complexity of the play but also be entertained and intrigued by this high-stakes, suspenseful thriller."

All the actors have performed at the Summer Play Festival before, including Hilary Harwood who was seen last year in Handbagged, Jamaica Inn and Lend Me A Tenor. Hilary is looking forward to Double Death.

"My character, Lalla, is a real hoot. She's a bit batty and lives on her nerves with her twin nephews constantly playing tricks on her. There are lots of surprises in store for the audience and I think they are going to really love the play."

Double Death is play six of the twelve week Summer Play Festival running at the Manor Pavilion Theatre until the end of September. Box office 01395 514 413, or book tickets via the website.