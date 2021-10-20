Concerns expressed over latest plans for Sidford Business Park
- Credit: Google Maps
Strong objections have been raised to a further planning application for the new Sidford Business Park, effectively taking the development a step forward.
A reserved matters application has been submitted to create 8,445 square metres of floorspace, access for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, and work to reduce flood risk.
The latest plans say the buildings will be roughly no higher than the bungalows facing the site on Two Bridges Road – with the exception of two larger, two-storey buildings at the front of the site. The design of the buildings will be decided at a later date.
Forty-seven people have lodged objections via the district council’s website, expressing concerns about noise, traffic, pollution and the loss of countryside.
Sidmouth Town Council’s planning committee have said they cannot support the application and are unhappy with the scale of the large buildings at the front of the site.
The application will be determined by East Devon District Council.
