News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

'Reluctant approval' for latest planning stage of Sidford Business Park

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:13 PM December 15, 2021
View from above of countryside in Sidford, the site of the planned new business park

Aerial view of the site of the planned Sidford Business Park. - Credit: Google Maps

The latest planning application for the Sidford Business Park has been ‘reluctantly approved’ by East Devon district councillors - because there was no scope for them to refuse it. 

Outline planning permission has already been granted for a development with a footprint of 8,445 square metres, following a successful appeal by the applicants in 2019 against the district council’s refusal. 

The application that went before the planning committee this morning (Wednesday, December 15) related to the dimensions of the buildings, but this had also been  considered during the appeal, with no objections raised. 

So although many of the councillors are unhappy with plans to build two office blocks 7.5 metres high at the front of the business park, close to people’s homes, the layout and position of the buildings had already been deemed acceptable at the appeal stage. 

Councillors at today’s meeting expressed frustration that there was no opportunity for them to object to the application, which was recommended for approval.  

Cllr Mike Howe said: “There are no grounds for refusal, the scale is set. I wish I could see any scope for change. 

“If we did refuse we would have costs against us for acting unreasonably.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Farmers pose naked in East Devon sites for charity calendar
  2. 2 Sidmouth's Boxing Day swim called off
  3. 3 Queuing traffic on A3052 as hordes arrive for Covid boosters
  1. 4 £2 all-day parking offer in district council car parks
  2. 5 Tips on recycling in East Devon this Christmas
  3. 6 Special tree planted in memory of Sidmouth resident
  4. 7 Health workers needed as £20 million hospital revamp continues: See video of how it will look
  5. 8 Sidmouth Folk Festival 2022 headline acts announced as event makes a full comeback
  6. 9 Walk-in appointments at Exeter Covid vaccination centre put on hold
  7. 10 'The word volunteer has Ottery written all over it!'

Cllr Eileen Wragg, chair of the committee, said: “We are between a rock and a hard place.” 

The agent for the applicants, Joseph Marchant, was asked if they would consider relocating the tall buildings at the front of the site to a less prominent part of it. He said they had been requested to put the office blocks there because they would be ‘more akin to what people want to see’ than the workshops and industrial units in other parts of the business park. 

When the application was put to the vote, four of the councillors said they gave ‘reluctant approval’, two abstained, one voted against and three supported it. 

Despite the district council’s concerns about the development, and the strong objections from local residents and Sidmouth Town Council, the applicants have always argued that there is a need locally for the new business park, which is expected to create 250 jobs. 

East Devon News
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Antiques on High in Sidmouth

Opinion

'Sidmouth's late-night shopping event was not what we hoped for'

Vincent Page

Author Picture Icon
Christmas lights in Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth

'Magical' lights and festive market offer new Christmas experience in...

Philippa Davies and Maria McCarthy

Logo Icon
Police cordon

UPDATE: Man dies after A3052 accident

Philippa Davies

person
Old oak in Gilchrist Fields Sidmouth

Opinion

'You can't see the trees for the wood in Sid Valley'

Ed Dolphin

person