Latest Salston Manor development plan goes before town councillors

Salston Manor in Ottery. Ref shs 07 19TI 0238. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The latest application to redevelop Salston Manor goes before Ottery town councillors this evening (Monday, September 21).

Honiton businessmen Paul Coates and Chris Riley want to demolish the modern extensions to the former hotel and build new extensions, creating two new homes and enlarging two previously approved apartments.

They also plan to build 15 new homes in the grounds.

The applicants’ heritage statement relating to the manor explains that the swimming pool, squash courts and bedroom extensions are dilapidated and not in keeping with the 18th/19th-century listed building.

Also, in recent years some unauthorised work has been carried out to repair the basic structure of the building so that it could be re-used in the future. The new application seeks to regularise those works and bring the site back into viable long-term use.

The statement said: “The proposals will result in elements of additional harm to the significance of Salston Manor.

“However, this is balanced against the benefits to the significance of the asset from securing its long-term use.”

It says one of the applicants, Chris Riley, has extensive experience of working on historic buildings including Madame Tussauds and Windsor Castle.

The site already has planning permission for the conversion of Salston Manor to apartments.

Last year an application by a different developer to build 16 houses in the grounds did not find favour with the town council, and was later withdrawn.