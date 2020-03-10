Advanced search

Meet the Feniton woman behind Ottery's newest boutique shop

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 March 2020

A Feniton entrepreneur is cutting her teeth is business by running her own shop in Ottery's town centre.

Laura Saunders, 26, opened LauryLee in Broad Street at the start of January.

The outlet was formerly filled by Potion Vapour, and before that was a kitchen shop. It had remained empty for nine months until Laura snapped it up.

Her new shop sells a range of handpicked artisan goods - from locally-made cards and ornaments to new women's clothing.

Laura said: 'This is my first business venture.

'Understandably there's been huge demand for space in the shop and at current I'm not accepting any more card makers or artists, but never say never.

'I class the shop as an indie boutique and bespoke gift shop and it's a first business venture for me.

'I previously worked as a restaurant manager but after 14 months of travelling, thought it's time to take a leap of faith.'

