Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Learn more about climate change from the Met Office’s former chief scientist

PUBLISHED: 15:01 12 January 2019

Julia Slingo.

Julia Slingo.

Archant

Professor Dame Julia Slingo, one of the world’s leading experts, will discuss the human influences on the climate, and the prediction of future weather patterns

The former chief scientist at the Met Office, Professor Dame Julia Slingo, will give a free talk in Branscombe later this month, on the subject of climate change.

Dame Julia, who lives in Sidmouth, retired in November 2016 after seven years in the top post at the Exeter-based office. Earlier that year, she won the World Meteorological Organization’s top award, and was described by its president as “a pioneer in science”, and “a beacon in the world” whose work was “enabling us to better predict extreme weather.”

In her talk she will be discussing the evidence for human influences on our climate, and describe the use of computer simulations of weather and climate to predict the future. She will consider the potential impacts of future climate change, the implications on how we produce and use energy, and how we can manage the earth’s limited resources.

The talk will take place on Tuesday, January 29 at 7.30 at Branscombe Village Hall; everyone is welcome.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth has a fatberg; but what is it?

Example of a fatberg. Picture: Thames Water

Enormous fatberg discovered in East Devon sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Footage shows county’s largest fatberg in Sidmouth sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

A model of what an operational base might have looked like. CREDIT: STAYBEHINDS.COM

Alarming figures revealed in education survey

Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 52 18TI 7237. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town looking for more home joy

Sidmouth Town at home to Axminster. Ref shsp 43 18TI 3329. Picture: Terry Ife

Elsom nets double as Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s see off West Exe

Ref miscsp 15 18TI 1005. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth men win Interclub meeting with Kingsley

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Learn more about climate change from the Met Office’s former chief scientist

Julia Slingo.

Sidmouth College was rated ‘good’ but has ‘poor result’, head vows to reverse decline

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists