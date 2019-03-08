Advanced search

Get out to sea with Sidmouth Sailing Club

PUBLISHED: 17:05 12 May 2019

At sea with the Sidmouth Sailing Club. Picture: Sidmouth Sailing Club

At sea with the Sidmouth Sailing Club. Picture: Sidmouth Sailing Club

Sidmouth Sailing Club

Take to the waves with Sidmouth Sailing Club, and you can also get involved in a range of interesting volunteer activities

Enjoy sailing with the Sidmouth Sailing Club. Picture: Sidmouth Sailing ClubEnjoy sailing with the Sidmouth Sailing Club. Picture: Sidmouth Sailing Club

Sidmouth Sailing Club will be running its annual RYA dinghy sailing courses for adults and juniors over the weekends, May 25/26 and June 8/9.

The courses are discounted for anyone who becomes a member of the club when they book their place.

To help new sailors gain confidence, the club will also be running sailing and racing sessions for members on alternating Saturdays to help consolidate the RYA training. Boats are available for hire.

Training officer Scott Tobin said: "We are a volunteer run club and are always looking for new volunteers to get involved with all kinds of activities.

"For example we have the safety boat fleet - maybe you're handy at maintaining engines or would like to help by being a crew or a helm on the ribs.

"Race management is also an important aspect of sailing - fancy setting off the loud horn for the start of racing or hoisting a few flags?

"Helping with the juniors on Saturday mornings is most rewarding, and extra hands are always welcome to help people get on the water.

"You could even help in the galley if you wish or organising social events including quiz nights and fundraising.

"There is more to the sailing club than getting wet! "

Anyone seeking more information about the 2019 training programme can find it here or call Scott Tobin 07551 700770.

Feel free to pop in to the Club during sailing sessions on a Wednesday evening or a Saturday afternoon and have a chat.

Details of very reasonable membership costs are also on the website.

