Water leak wastes 'thousands of litres'

PUBLISHED: 12:59 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 12 July 2019

Water leak on Vicarage Road. Ref shs 27 19TI 7021. Picture: Terry Ife

A leak that has been left unfixed for more than a month has wasted thousands of litres of water, a resident has claimed.

John Clarke, 72, likened the situation to being in a third-world county.

The Vicarage Road resident said he has contacted South West Water on multiple occasions regarding the amount of water being haemorrhaged from a broken pipe, which he estimates to be in excess of more than 345,000 litres.

He added: "You are supposed to a good customer, doing your duty, but no one seems bothered.

"I think it is appalling. I almost feel like I'm in a third-world county sometimes because of the way it has gone on.

"The waste of the water is appalling. Water is a precious commodity that should be valued, not allowed to drain away."

He said the leak is right next to a school so parents and their children risk being splashed by passing cars.

"It is totally unacceptable," he added.

A South West Water spokesperson said: "We are aware of a leak at Vicarage Road in Sidmouth.

"The repair is in a challenging location due to it being on private land used to stable horses.

"It will require us to defer repair until the owners have had the opportunity to find temporary homes for their horses.

"We aim to begin work to repair the pipe on Friday, July 12 and will look to complete this by the weekend.

"No customers' water supplies have been affected."

