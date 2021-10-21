Sidmouth woman's legal hearing over Covid deaths in care homes adjourned
- Credit: Archant
The case being brought against the Government by a Sidmouth woman over its alleged failure to protect care home residents from Covid has been adjourned.
Dr Cathy Gardner’s father died of ‘probable Covid’ in an Oxfordshire care home in April 2020, shortly after the Government had told hospitals to free up beds by discharging elderly patients back into care homes without Covid testing.
She was granted a judicial review of the Government’s policies and the decisions they were based upon, and a High Court hearing, listed for four days, began on Tuesday, October 19.
But the judges decided that, in view of the importance of the case and the large amount of evidence to be examined, a longer hearing would be needed. This is likely to take place early next year.
Dr Gardner said: “Whilst the delay is frustrating, a longer trial will give us more opportunity to expose the detail of the Government’s failings to the Court.
“A longer hearing will ultimately help justice to be done.”
