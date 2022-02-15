LETTER: 'Leader's columns stimulate debate - good!'

Paul Arnott, leader of East Devon District Council, writes each week for the Herald - Credit: Archant

Paul Arnott's weekly columns seem to have ruffled the feathers of your correspondents Ken Warren and G Clarke.

Good! The purpose of opinion pieces is to stimulate debate - if not, why bother?

I always enjoy Paul's columns - they are invariably elegantly written, entertaining, thought-provoking and informative. They balance local with national issues, which makes sense to me as the two are inevitably interconnected.

Yes, they express centre-left views and are critical of Tory policies (and why shouldn't they be?) but I have never known them to be party political.

On the other hand, I generally find our MP's columns somewhat bland, reflecting Government policies, as one might expect, in an uncritical and unchallenging light.

That's why it's good to have a variety of perspectives with which Herald readers can agree and disagree, and respond to if they feel the need.

Since your correspondent G Clarke is convinced the BBC is left wing and 'woke' (while offering no evidence to support this assertion), and Ken Warren thinks that the scientific consensus on the causes of global heating is 'alarmist', I doubt that they will ever appreciate the output of columnists who don't express right-wing or 'climate sceptic' agendas.

However, I imagine they will continue to read Paul Arnott's columns, if only to fuel their outrage.

SUE NICHOLSON

Sidmouth