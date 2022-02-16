LETTER: 'Thanks for saving my shopping!'

I would like to thank the good citizen of Sidmouth who handed in the bag of shopping I left in the Waitrose car park at the weekend.

It was also a most pleasant surprise in these days of cyber customer services and their unusually-high volume of calls that I was actually able to directly phone the Sidmouth branch and speak to a human being, who confirmed my bag had been handed in.

What’s more, when I arrived to pick it up, the courteous young woman on the enquiries desk had unpacked the bag and put its contents in the chiller so as not to spoil any goods.

That’s service alright!

DR PETER UNWIN

Lyme Regis